Utah outdoor recreation division awards Wasatch County $73K for two parks
The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is awarding local municipalities $1.5 million to support 21 projects across the state, including one in Wasatch County.
The Wasatch County Government will receive more than $73,000 for recreation projects including 10-acre and 12-acre parks in the Heber Valley.
The recreation division received more than 40 applications requesting $5.5 million in funding.
The 21 selected projects each received up to $200,000 and represented a range of planning efforts including recreation master plans, feasibility studies, community engagement and needs assessments, impact fee studies and conceptual site designs.
The one-time allocation is funded through the Utah Outdoor Adventure Commission to provide direct financial support for planning efforts, particularly in rural and underserved communities.