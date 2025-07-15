© 2025 KPCW

Utah outdoor recreation division awards Wasatch County $73K for two parks

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:25 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is awarding local municipalities $1.5 million to support 21 projects across the state, including one in Wasatch County.

The Wasatch County Government will receive more than $73,000 for recreation projects including 10-acre and 12-acre parks in the Heber Valley.

The recreation division received more than 40 applications requesting $5.5 million in funding.

The 21 selected projects each received up to $200,000 and represented a range of planning efforts including recreation master plans, feasibility studies, community engagement and needs assessments, impact fee studies and conceptual site designs.

The one-time allocation is funded through the Utah Outdoor Adventure Commission to provide direct financial support for planning efforts, particularly in rural and underserved communities.
