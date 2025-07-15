Utah outdoor recreation division awards Wasatch County $73K for two parks

The Wasatch County Government will receive more than $73,000 for recreation projects including 10-acre and 12-acre parks in the Heber Valley.

The recreation division received more than 40 applications requesting $5.5 million in funding.

The 21 selected projects each received up to $200,000 and represented a range of planning efforts including recreation master plans, feasibility studies, community engagement and needs assessments, impact fee studies and conceptual site designs.

The one-time allocation is funded through the Utah Outdoor Adventure Commission to provide direct financial support for planning efforts, particularly in rural and underserved communities.