Despite federal funding freeze, Midway pursues open space preservation

Two Midway properties moved closer to being preserved as perpetual open space at a city council meeting Tuesday, July 15.

The first project concerns land owned by Kem C. Gardner, a real estate developer.

Gardner wants to place more of his property under an easement – another 36 acres so far, although he said Tuesday that amount could increase to 90 acres.

That’s in addition to 41 acres Utah Open Lands already helped conserve in 2022.

The Midway City Council dedicated $1 million of its open space bond to the land, but Gardner chose to give the money back to the town to bolster its conservation efforts.

Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson thanked Gardner for his philanthropy.

“We recognize Kem Gardner’s public spirit and generosity, in both this most recent donation and prior donations, all of which have ensured many acres of land will remain open within Midway City for generations to come,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the council will continue to discuss the Gardner land in the coming months because he keeps “getting nicer and nicer and giving us more and more.”

Gardner said growing up in rural Wyoming gave him an appreciation for open space.

“And when I had an opportunity to buy a place in Midway, it was just heaven for me,” he said. “I really have appreciated this community. It’s such a beautiful spot, and I’ve tried to do my part to keep it open.”

Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher also shared her gratitude, saying Gardner’s donation aligns with her organization’s mission.

“It has always been about community, it has always been about quality of life, and it has always been about making Utah better as a state,” she said. “And Mr. Gardner – Kem – you just made sure that those values will continue to live on as a legacy here in the state of Utah forever.”

The Midway City Council also discussed plans to help fund a conservation easement for the Pear Tree Llamas farm, a 40-acre property south of town.

The land is worth an estimated $6.5 million. The owners will donate 25% of the value, and Wasatch County pledged $750,000 toward the easement in February.

Utah Open Lands is asking Midway for another $750,000. The council didn’t vote on the open space funds Tuesday, but councilmembers said they’re in favor of dedicating bond money to the Pear Tree Llamas farm.

A vote to formalize the funding will likely happen at a future meeting.

But federal funding cuts have made it difficult to secure the rest of the money, according to Maryssa Fenwick, a land protection associate at Utah Open Lands.

Previously, the nonprofit received approval for $3.25 million in federal funding for Pear Tree Llamas – about two-thirds of what’s needed to pay for the easement.

“Unfortunately, those [funds] have been clawed back, although we’ve been in conversation with NRCS, our federal partner, and we’ve been encouraged to ask to apply this fall for those funds again,” Fenwick said. “A setback, but still actively going after those funds.”

NRCS is the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a government program that gives grants to farmers and other landowners to support open space.

Fenwick said the nonprofit will continue to work to find funding for Pear Tree Llamas.

