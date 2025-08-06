Wasatch County to close roads for safety maintenance
Some Wasatch County roads will close this month for safety maintenance.
Local roads east of Mill Road in the Heber Valley, Bench Creek Road, Browns Canyon Road and River Road will all be affected.
The county said residents will be notified before crews begin sealing work on roads in their area.
The Wasatch County Public Works Department said the seal lasts about seven years, extending the life of the road while providing skid resistance and reducing black ice.
Chip sealing projects will be taking place in Wasatch County throughout August.— Wasatch County (@WasatchCounty) August 6, 2025
Residents will be notified by the contractor ahead of work in their area. Please keep an eye out for schedules and signage, and plan parking and travel accordingly.