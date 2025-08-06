© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch County to close roads for safety maintenance

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.
Greg Blomberg
/
Adobe Stock
.

Some Wasatch County roads will close this month for safety maintenance.

Local roads east of Mill Road in the Heber Valley, Bench Creek Road, Browns Canyon Road and River Road will all be affected.

The county said residents will be notified before crews begin sealing work on roads in their area.

The Wasatch County Public Works Department said the seal lasts about seven years, extending the life of the road while providing skid resistance and reducing black ice.
