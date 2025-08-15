Wasatch High School wrestling coach honored in Utah hall of fame
Wasatch High School Wrestling coach Wade Dirscher will be inducted into the Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame this September.
Dirscher took over as the Wasp’s head coach in the late 1990s and transformed the program into a state powerhouse.
On his watch Wasatch High School has won 10 state championship titles and 21 overall state titles.
His Hall of Fame induction not only honors his win tally, but also his focus on encouraging student athletes to “enjoy the journey,” and appreciate effort and personal growth as much as titles.
Dirscher will be honored Sept. 29 at Utah Valley University during the 2025 Ross Brunson Hall of Fame Banquet and Awards Night alongside UVU wrestler Ben Kjar.