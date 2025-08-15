© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch High School wrestling coach honored in Utah hall of fame

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024
Douglas Scott
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024

Wasatch High School Wrestling coach Wade Dirscher will be inducted into the Utah Wrestling Hall of Fame this September.

Dirscher took over as the Wasp’s head coach in the late 1990s and transformed the program into a state powerhouse.

On his watch Wasatch High School has won 10 state championship titles and 21 overall state titles.

His Hall of Fame induction not only honors his win tally, but also his focus on encouraging student athletes to “enjoy the journey,” and appreciate effort and personal growth as much as titles.

Dirscher will be honored Sept. 29 at Utah Valley University during the 2025 Ross Brunson Hall of Fame Banquet and Awards Night alongside UVU wrestler Ben Kjar.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver