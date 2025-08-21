© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Fire responds to Wallsburg brush fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:16 PM MDT
Wasatch Fire crews responded to a brush fire near Wallsburg around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Wasatch Fire crews responded to a brush fire near Wallsburg around 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The Wasatch Fire District is reminding residents that Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place across Utah.

Fire crews responded to a brush fire start near Wallsburg around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but as the area continues to experience dry conditions, the district says residents need to be fire aware.

Stage 2 restrictions are in effect for all state and unincorporated private lands in Utah. That includes much of Summit and Wasatch counties. Under the restrictions, fires of any kind and fireworks are not allowed.

Violations of fire restrictions are punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
