Wasatch Back reservoirs under harmful algae warnings

A health watch has been issued for all shorelines and beaches at Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Under a watch, recreationalists should not swim, water ski, paddle or surf in areas with algae and dog owners are asked to keep pets away from the infected areas.

Echo Reservoir in Summit County is under a warning advisory. State environment officials say harmful algal blooms in the water may be producing dangerous toxins that can make humans and animals sick.

Recreating in the water is also discouraged under the warning.

Fishing and boating is okay under both warnings, but anglers are advised to discard fish skin and guts.

Algal blooms occur naturally from May through October and grow rapidly in warm, nutrient-rich water. Blue-green algae blooms can pose serious health risks to humans and pets.

People can be exposed if they swallow water while swimming or if they eat food without washing their hands first. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, cramps fever and rashes.

To stay safe, DEQ encourages Utahns to stay out of green, scummy or foul-smelling water, shower after recreating, and clean fish well.