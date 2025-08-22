© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back reservoirs under harmful algae warnings

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 22, 2025 at 2:39 PM MDT
Trixcis
/
Adobe
Closeup photograph of a particularly resilient algal bloom in a lake persisting through autumn.

Multiple reservoirs across the Wasatch Back are under health watches and warnings after harmful algae was spotted along some shorelines.

A health watch has been issued for all shorelines and beaches at Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Under a watch, recreationalists should not swim, water ski, paddle or surf in areas with algae and dog owners are asked to keep pets away from the infected areas.

Echo Reservoir in Summit County is under a warning advisory. State environment officials say harmful algal blooms in the water may be producing dangerous toxins that can make humans and animals sick.

Recreating in the water is also discouraged under the warning.

Fishing and boating is okay under both warnings, but anglers are advised to discard fish skin and guts.

Algal blooms occur naturally from May through October and grow rapidly in warm, nutrient-rich water. Blue-green algae blooms can pose serious health risks to humans and pets.

People can be exposed if they swallow water while swimming or if they eat food without washing their hands first. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, cramps fever and rashes.

To stay safe, DEQ encourages Utahns to stay out of green, scummy or foul-smelling water, shower after recreating, and clean fish well.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver