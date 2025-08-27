Results finalized for Wasatch County primaries

After two cycles of ranked-choice voting, Heber City voters headed to the polls Aug. 12 for their first primary election since 2019.

Just over 3,000 Heber residents cast ballots this summer, out of around 9,200 registered voters. That’s a voter turnout of 33%.

In the race for mayor, incumbent Heidi Franco and Councilmember Scott Phillips will appear on the ballot Nov. 4.

Incumbent Councilmember Yvonne Barney and newcomers Morgan Murdock, Nick López and Corey Noyes made it through the primary for city council. They’re competing for two seats.

In Midway, turnout was barely stronger than in Heber, hovering around 35%. Almost 1,300 of the city’s 3,700 voters participated in the primary.

Starr Stratford, Andy Garland, JC Simonsen and Genene Probst made it to the general election in the city council race.

Midway will elect a mayor in November too, but no primary was needed in that race.

Charleston Town also had primary elections this month, and it far outstripped Heber and Midway in voter turnout. Over 200 of Charleston’s 324 registered voters filled out their ballots, for about 66% voter turnout.

Mayoral candidates Jan Wilson and Shawn Taylor will be on the November ballot, ousting incumbent Brenda Christensen.

Incumbents Scott Solum and Marc Mair, plus Michael Bauer and Brenda Gemmell, are the remaining candidates for town council.

All three municipalities had their primary election canvass Tuesday, [Aug. 26] meaning they made the results official.

The general election is Nov. 4.