Wasatch County seniors could get a tax break with a new county-wide program

Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle says locals older than 66 with an income under $63,900 can now qualify.

FULL INTERIVEW: Wasatch County Councilmember Luke Searle on KPCWs Local News Hour Listen • 8:41

“The current program allows for those who are making a household income of up to $40,000 a way to be able to get some relief from their property taxes,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Friday, Aug. 29. “We sort of had this realization that the cost of living is just going up and up, and pretty much every utility that we have has gone up in the last couple of years.”

He says the Wasatch County Senior Abatement program accounts for those increases.

Depending on the income range, residents can receive credits from $500 to $1,000 .