Wasatch County tax relief applications open until September

The Wasatch County Council voted unanimously in January to raise the income limit for tax relief by 50%.

The statewide income limit to qualify for tax relief is now $42,642. But the Wasatch County Senior Property Tax Abatement program expands the income limit to $63,934.

In a statement, Councilmember Luke Searle said the council recognizes the cost of living is continuing to rise in Utah and wants to ease some financial pressure on seniors and people with disabilities in the county.

The county abatement will be applied as a credit on eligible 2025 property taxes, which includes property owners at least 66 years old, widows and those living with some disabilities. Depending on the income range, residents can receive a $500 to $1,000 credit.

Wasatch County leaders recommend senior property owners earning less than the statewide income limit apply for Utah’s Circuit Breaker program.

The application period closes Sept. 1, 2025.