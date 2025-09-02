Wasatch County to vote on road plans for large Jordanelle development

Wasatch County planning staff say the 86-acre area is intended to be one of two “village centers” within the Jordanelle Specially Planned Area, the land designated for resort-style development.

County leaders approved a development agreement in 2017 for Deer Cove Village, including 865 residential units and plenty of community amenities, according to county manager Dustin Grabau.

“Residential is only a piece of it,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 2. “There are also significant commercial components. I believe they intend to bring in a grocery store and a transit center and other really significant improvements to the area.”

Full Interview: Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau Listen • 17:38

Grabau said there will be a walkable retail plaza and potentially some benefits geared toward veterans and military members.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, residents can share their thoughts with the Wasatch County Council during a public hearing. After that, the council could vote on the master road plan for Deer Cove Village. That includes a trail plan for both paved and soft-surface trails to connect to the area’s existing trail network.

The council will also discuss aspects of the village design like road signs, public benches, sidewalks, streetlights and more.

The public hearing is at 6 p.m. The council meeting agenda and a link to attend online are available on the county website.