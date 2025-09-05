Free dinner in the park to encourage family gathering in Wasatch County

The Wasatch County Health Department is partnering with the Caring Community Coalition of Wasatch County to encourage families to dine together with a free dinner in the park Monday.

The health department says family mealtime is linked to decreased teen depression, less family tension, increased self-esteem and can provide kids with a sense of belonging and security.

At the free family dinner in the park event , locals are invited to gather in Southfield Park for taco salads and an evening of connection.

Participants will also go home with the ingredients to make taco soup as a family.

The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.