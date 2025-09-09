© 2025 KPCW

Heber Valley marks 9/11 with national day of service

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:18 PM MDT
Heber Valley Serves

Heber Valley residents can give back to the community as part of the annual 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Saturday.

From city graffiti removal, to blanket-making and a fire station clean-up, locals of all ages can choose from a variety of service projects throughout Wasatch County.

The day of services begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 13, with free donuts, a flag ceremony and special honors for first responders at Heber City Hall before work begins.

