Retiring Wasatch superintendent to be honored after 33 years in district

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:21 PM MDT
Superintendent Garrick Peterson, right, took the helm of the Wasatch County School District July 1, 2025. He succeeded Paul Sweat, left, who announced his retirement in April.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Superintendent Garrick Peterson, right, took the helm of the Wasatch County School District July 1, 2025. He succeeded Paul Sweat, left, who announced his retirement in April.

The Wasatch County School District will honor Superintendent Paul Sweat with a community-wide celebration this week before he retires in the fall.

A Heber Valley native, Sweat has spent his 33 years with the district serving the students, families and educators of Wasatch County.

He began as a middle school math teacher before moving into his role as principal, director and eventually superintendent.

During his tenure, district enrollment has increased by 34%. The district also reports a rise in student achievements in literacy, math and science.

Sweat has overseen facility projects and additions including the first Wasatch High School and plans for the second, Daniels Canyon Elementary, Timpanogos Middle School and the Wasatch Aquatic Center.

The district will honor Sweat Thursday at the high school. Doors open at 4 p.m. with a formal program at 5 p.m.

Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
