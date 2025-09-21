Jordanelle area development updates now available online

Northern Wasatch County is transforming as new hotels, homes and resort amenities are constructed around the Jordanelle Reservoir.

To help locals understand what’s happening at East Village and beyond, Wasatch County has launched a new webpage with the history of the area and what to expect in the years to come.

County spokesperson Joan Gould told the county council at a meeting Sept. 17 the new website is meant to be a starting point for people curious about all the development.

“This is going to be a really great resource,” she said. “If you have people asking questions, you’re welcome to point them to this page.”

The website includes all the reports shared with county leaders about the Military Installation Development Authority’s presence in the county and how the projects will be funded.

MIDA is a state agency governed by appointed officials. Tasked with supporting veterans and members of the military, MIDA constructed a hotel in Wasatch County with 100 rooms set aside for eligible service members at discounted rates. It’s also overseeing significant other development at Deer Valley East Village and across U.S. 40 in the Skyridge area.

Gould said the new website will help locals understand MIDA, too.

“We go through and talk a little bit about the history of MIDA, how we ended up with MIDA presence here in Wasatch County and the MWR [military Morale, Welfare and Recreation] hotel, and then some information about how infrastructure and financing work in that particular area,” she said.

The new webpage comes after a March discussion when councilmembers proposed sharing more information with residents about development in the Jordanelle Basin.