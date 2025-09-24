Midway Volksmarch seeks community support for open space

With the blast of an alpenhorn, locals will set off on the Volksmarch – a “people’s march” – at 10:00 Saturday morning from the Midway Town Square.

They will make their way north to the Heart of Midway properties, nearly 20 acres of open space that are on the path to conservation.

Once they arrive, residents will learn more about the land from nonprofits Preserve Midway and Utah Open Lands.

“There are these smaller pieces that are really integral to the open fields we pass on the way to school or on the way to work or running errands, and the Heart of Midway really exemplifies this sort of integral, internal open space for the community in Midway,” Wendy Fisher, the executive director of Utah Open Lands, said.

She said her organization is excited to have a presence at this year’s Volksmarch, and it will match up to $50,000 in fundraising for Midway open space.

In total, it will take about $3 million to place the Heart of Midway land under a permanent conservation easement. Last summer, the Midway City Council committed $250,000 toward an easement for the land.

Besides a spotlight on open space, Saturday’s Volksmarch will feature local farm animals, food trucks, live music and a performance from the Swiss Miss.

All proceeds from the event will go toward land conservation.

People can stop by the festivities at the town square anytime from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

