Wasatch County looks ahead to 2026 budget, possible tax increases

Wasatch County leaders must finalize next year’s budget by the end of December.

That means work on the county’s 2026 spending starts now, with councilmembers setting their priorities for things like infrastructure improvements, public safety services, government salaries and more.

At the Wasatch County Council meeting Wednesday, Oct. 1, councilmembers will hear from county finance staff about the area’s economic forecast over the next several years.

Councilmembers will also have a preliminary discussion about whether Truth-in-Taxation, Utah’s process for raising taxes, will be necessary this winter.

According to a staff report, there are a couple of new expenses that could be added to the 2026 budget.

Wasatch County Parks and Recreation would like to hire new staff and invest in infrastructure updates.

And the county has discussed hiring a historian to digitize paper archives, gather artifacts and photos, share stories from the past with residents and perhaps curate a museum.

The county last raised property taxes in December 2023, adding an average of $2 per month to people’s bills to help fund the library and Parks and Recreation.

Last year, despite a more than 50% increase in Wasatch County’s overall budget, there was no tax hike.

The county council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 1. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the county website.