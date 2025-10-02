Midway recognized as one of Utah’s healthiest cities

The Healthy Utah Community program encourages cities and towns to adopt policies and programs that support the health of their residents.

Midway was recognized for the city’s work to protect those using active transportation by passing regulations requiring helmets for children riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

To earn the three-year designation, towns must form a community health coalition and implement strategies to encourage healthy eating, active living and mental health.

At the Utah League of Cities and Towns Annual Convention Thursday [Oct. 2] Bountiful, Cedar City, Cottonwood Heights, Midway and Murray earned the designation.

In the Wasatch Back, Coalville, Heber and Park City have previously earned designations.