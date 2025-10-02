© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Midway recognized as one of Utah’s healthiest cities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
Memorial Hill Midway, Utah
john p kelly
/
Adobe Stock
Looking at Midway from the top of Memorial Hill.

Five cities have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation, including one in the Wasatch Back.

The Healthy Utah Community program encourages cities and towns to adopt policies and programs that support the health of their residents.

Midway was recognized for the city’s work to protect those using active transportation by passing regulations requiring helmets for children riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

To earn the three-year designation, towns must form a community health coalition and implement strategies to encourage healthy eating, active living and mental health.

At the Utah League of Cities and Towns Annual Convention Thursday [Oct. 2] Bountiful, Cedar City, Cottonwood Heights, Midway and Murray earned the designation.

In the Wasatch Back, Coalville, Heber and Park City have previously earned designations.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Related Content