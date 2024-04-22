© 2024 KPCW

Six new cities added to Utah's list of Healthy Utah Communities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:47 PM MDT
Outside city hall in Park City.
Parker Malatesta
Outside city hall in Park City.

Get Healthy Utah and the Utah League of Towns announced six new cities have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation.

Eleven cities including Heber, Park City and Coalville have received the designation. Mapelton, Orem, Saratoga Spring, Smithfield, South Jordan and West Point were added this month.

The program recognizes cities and towns that promote policies and programs supporting good health for their residents.

To earn the three-year designation, each city or town must form a community health coalition and implement health strategies with access to healthy food, active living and mental health.
