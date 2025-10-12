Delays expected as UDOT widens US-189 near Deer Creek

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to widen U.S. 189 to two lanes in each direction past Deer Creek Reservoir. UDOT says the added lanes will improve safety and reduce traffic delays.

The widening project begins with overnight work on the stretch of highway from the Rainbow Bay Day Use Area to the intersection with state Route 113.

Crews will work nightly to get the area ready for excavation through Nov. 7.

Flaggers will move traffic through a single lane during construction. Drivers can expect alternating one-lane traffic from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays.

UDOT says people driving through the construction area overnight can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Later in the project, UDOT will construct two new lanes on the hillside above the existing road. That will separate both directions of traffic, preventing head-on collisions.

UDOT will also add a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 189 and state Route 113.

The project is expected to take two years to complete.