Midway Boosters invite voters to meet candidates ahead of Nov. 4 election

Residents can meet their local candidates at the Midway Community Center Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Council and mayoral candidates will join in a question-and-answer session followed by time to meet the candidates individually.

Craig Simons and Miller Wright are running for mayor.

Simons sits on the Midway City Council and previously served on the planning commission. He said he’s a common-sense candidate who wants to support small businesses and preserve Midway’s character.

“Midway is a resort community; we can’t get around that,” he said. “There needs to be a balance between that and the folks that live in Midway. I think the important thing is to get a council that can be diverse enough, represent all those entities, and then have a vision looking forward as to how we keep Midway, Midway.”

Wright is a real estate agent and lifelong Wasatch County resident. At 23 years old, he said he’s running to advocate for open space and avoid overcrowded developments in the town.

“It seems like a lot of other places, when they grow, they don’t really plan it out in a way that’s sustainable in the future – it just helps them out for now,” he said. “I don’t want Midway to fall into that trap.”

Andy Garland, Genene Probst-Miles and JC Simonsen are running for two open seats on the city council. Information about all three candidates is available on the Midway Boosters website.

Garland and Probst-Miles are on the Midway Planning Commission.

Garland said his finance background will serve the council well. He said he cares about managing water and growth.

Probst-Miles said she wants to focus on property rights, open space and housing costs if she’s elected to the council.

Simonsen is an incumbent councilmember running for another term. He said his priorities include open space preservation and enhancing recreation opportunities.

The municipal election is Nov. 4. Details about where and when to vote are available on the Midway City website.