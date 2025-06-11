Real estate agent Miller Thomas Wright joins Midway mayoral race

Wright is a lifelong Wasatch County resident. He said he’s witnessed big changes in the valley, and he’s running for mayor to preserve Midway’s small-town feel.

“It seems like a lot of other places, when they grow, they don’t really plan it out in a way that’s sustainable in the future – it just helps them out for now,” he said. “I don’t want Midway to fall into that trap.”

He said he values preserving open space and avoiding overcrowded developments in the town.

He said he also wants to support small, local businesses.

Wright is a real estate agent by trade. He does not have experience in government, but he said his background in the real estate industry will inform his approach to leadership.

“I know not having any background in politics is uncommon for this, but I think just watching, being in real estate and seeing how other places have grown and what places have done right and wrong, that I have a pretty good idea of how to help,” he said.

He got his real estate license at 18, in 2020.

Wright said his youth gives him a unique perspective on city government.

“Being somebody who’s younger than everybody, I’m more part of the next generation of being here, and I’m going to be part of the people that are here for the long term,” he said.

Along with Wright, Councilmember Craig Simons and resident Richard Stocking are running for mayor.

Six others entered the race for two Midway City Council seats.

The primary election Aug. 12 will narrow the field ahead of the municipal election Nov. 4.

