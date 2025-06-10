Councilmember Craig Simons enters bid for Midway mayor

Simons was elected to the city council in November 2023 after a term on Midway’s planning commission.

He said his experience in government will serve Midway residents well if he’s elected the next mayor.

“I’ve been involved with Midway ever since I moved here,” he said. “I’ve learned from councilmembers I’ve served with, I’ve learned from planning commission members. The staff at the city do a good job and I’ve learned from them and from the current mayor, the former mayor. That doesn’t happen overnight.”

Simons said he wants to be “a voice of common sense” and preserve Midway’s character as the community faces growth and new development. He said his experience on the historic preservation committee will inform his leadership.

“Midway is a beautiful place, and I want to keep it that way,” he said.

He said the city’s leaders are faced with balancing the demands of tourists and the needs of residents.

“Midway is a resort community; we can’t get around that,” he said. “There needs to be a balance between that and the folks that live in Midway. I think the important thing is to get a council that can be diverse enough, represent all those entities, and then have a vision looking forward as to how we keep Midway, Midway.”

Simons said one of his priorities is cultivating a strong community, including supporting events in the town square and promoting small businesses downtown.

He also pointed to water as a key issue facing Midway in coming years.

When he’s not at City Hall, Simons operates the Midway Crater.

Mayor Celeste Johnson is not seeking a third term.

Richard Stocking and Miller Thomas Wright have also declared their candidacies for mayor.

Midway will also elect two city councilmembers this November. A full list of candidates is here.