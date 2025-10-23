© 2025 KPCW

Halloween comes early to Heber Main Street

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:32 PM MDT
Residents can celebrate Halloween a week early this year at the Heber Halloween Fest Friday.

Trick-or-treaters will sport their best costumes during the free events at Main Street Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The festival will also feature a carnival, spook alley, food trucks and live dance performances.

Carnival tickets are $10 per person or $40 per family.

Park City will celebrate Halloween next week on Main Street with its annual Howl-O-Ween dog parade and trick-or-treating on Historic Main Street.
