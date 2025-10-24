© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro skijoring tour to visit Wasatch Back, Utah this winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:12 PM MDT
A skier goes off a jump during the big air competition at Heber's Skijoring event.
Pro Skijor
A skier goes off a jump during the big air competition at Heber's Skijoring event.

North America’s first-ever professional skijoring series will visit Utah three times this winter as part of its Frontier Tour.

Utah has played host to the wild winter sport that combines downhill skiing and rodeo in a high-speed competition since 2017 but now the event has been leveled-up.

The PRO Skijor tour will stop in six cities, with the season kickoff in Heber Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

In skijoring, a horse and rider pull a skier through a snow-packed obstacle course complete with drops, jumps and banked turns.

Teams of skiers and riders will visit the Cache County Fairgrounds in Logan Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Salt Lake City will play host to the championship competition at the end of the season Feb. 27 to March 1.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver