Pro skijoring tour to visit Wasatch Back, Utah this winter

Utah has played host to the wild winter sport that combines downhill skiing and rodeo in a high-speed competition since 2017 but now the event has been leveled-up.

The PRO Skijor tour will stop in six cities, with the season kickoff in Heber Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

In skijoring, a horse and rider pull a skier through a snow-packed obstacle course complete with drops, jumps and banked turns.

Teams of skiers and riders will visit the Cache County Fairgrounds in Logan Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Salt Lake City will play host to the championship competition at the end of the season Feb. 27 to March 1.