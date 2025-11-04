Franco leads Phillips in Heber mayor race, Severini wins Hideout

Turnout in Wasatch County was 47% as of Nov. 4, higher than the clerk's office has seen in recent years.

Heber preliminary results

Incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco was leading her race for reelection versus Councilmember Scott Phillips late Tuesday night. Franco had 2,155 votes to Phillips' 1,891.

It was a narrow race for city council, with incumbent Yvonne Barney and newcomer Morgan Murdock in the lead with about 27% of the vote each. Corey Noyes and Nick Lopez each had around 23% of the vote.

Charleston preliminary results

A write-in is neck-and-neck with Jan Wilson for the office of mayor. Doug Clements garnered 85 votes to Wilson's 86. Shawn Taylor has 67.

There are two Charleston Town Council seats on the ballot. Michael Bauer and Scott Solum lead Marc Mair in that race.

Hideout preliminary results

In Hideout, interim Mayor Ralph Severini is poised to win the office over Councilmember Chris Baier by an almost 50% margin. Severini had 254 votes after election night to Baier's 98.

For two seats on the town council, Tanya Brady and Brian Cooper are leading with more than 30% of the vote each. J.D. Cronin and Doug Silver garnered about 20% and 14%, respectively.

Interlaken preliminary results

Just one candidate ran for Interlaken mayor, Gregory Harrigan. He received 100% of the vote which is 70 votes so far.

For two seats on town council, Erin Merryweather and Susan Onan lead Matt Hermann.

Midway preliminary results

There is a 50% margin in the Midway mayoral race. Craig Simons is poised to win with 1,436 votes to Miller Wright's 454.

Andy Garland is the top city council candidate with almost 1,300 votes. Jared Simonsen has more than 1,100, followed by Genene Probst with 874. There are two seats available.

Official results

Results won't be official until areas vote to certify their elections. The deadline to do so is Nov. 18.

