Wasatch County releases updated election results

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:04 PM MST
Picture of "I voted" election stickers.
Joaquin Corbalan
/
Adobe Stock
"I Voted" election stickers.

Wasatch County voter turnout was about 49%, according to new election numbers released Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Wasatch County clerk’s office had processed about 6,900 ballots, with a little over 200 remaining.

Overall turnout was around half of the more than 14,000 county residents eligible to vote in municipal elections this year.

In Heber City, incumbent Heidi Franco was reelected as the town’s mayor with about 53% of the vote. Yvonne Barney won another term on the council, and newcomer Morgan Murdock also won a council seat.

Craig Simons will be the next Midway mayor, with 76% support. JC Simonsen earned another four years on the council, along with planning commissioner Andy Garland.

Ralph Severini, who’s been Hideout’s interim mayor since May, won a full term in the role with 72% of the vote. Tanya Brady and Brian Cooper are the town’s new councilmembers.

In the Charleston mayoral race, Jan Wilson is now two votes ahead of write-in candidate Doug Clements, 91-89. Michael Bauer and Scott Solum won the two open council seats.

And in Interlaken, Gregory Harrigan ran uncontested for the mayor’s job. Erin Merryweather and Susan Onan will serve on the town council.

Daniel, Independence and Wallsburg canceled their elections this year.

Some of the remaining ballots need to be “cured,” meaning the clerk must verify the signatures.

Others are provisional ballots cast on the same day someone registered to vote. Those ballots will be counted once their voter registration is approved.

For updated Wasatch County election results, visit the state election results website.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
