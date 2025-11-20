Free Thanksgiving dinner in Heber to celebrate community
Wasatch County residents can get a taste of Thanksgiving this weekend at the Wasatch Community Foundation’s A Day of Thanksgiving Celebration.
All are invited Saturday to a free community dinner at Timpanogos Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be live entertainment, activities and a winter clothing drive for those in need.
The community foundation is also looking for a few more volunteers. Click here to sign up to help organize the evening's games.
Dinner is available while supplies last.