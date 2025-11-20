© 2025 KPCW

Free Thanksgiving dinner in Heber to celebrate community

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:18 PM MST
Auberge Resorts Collection

Wasatch County residents can get a taste of Thanksgiving this weekend at the Wasatch Community Foundation’s A Day of Thanksgiving Celebration.

All are invited Saturday to a free community dinner at Timpanogos Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be live entertainment, activities and a winter clothing drive for those in need.

The community foundation is also looking for a few more volunteers. Click here to sign up to help organize the evening's games.

Dinner is available while supplies last.
