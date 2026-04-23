Utah delegates to select GOP, Democratic candidates at weekend conventions

Party representatives will nominate candidates for state and federal races.

Utah’s Republican party will meet at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Democratic delegates will gather at Jordan High School in Sandy.

For Wasatch Back voters, several state races are in play. Utah House Districts 4, 23, 59 and 68 include part or all of Summit and Wasatch counties. So does Utah Senate District 20.

Utah House District 4 includes most of Summit County and all of Morgan and Rich counties. Two Oakley residents, Zane Woolstenhulme and Zeppelin Zeerip , are competing for the Democratic party’s nod. Incumbent Rep. Tiara Auxier , from Morgan, and Summit County’s Kris Campbell are vying for the Republican nomination.

House District 23 is mostly in Salt Lake County but also includes a corner of Summit County. Democratic Rep. Hoang Nguyen is seeking reelection. Democrat Michael Farrell, Forward Party member Cabot Nelson and Republicans Judy Darby and Franklin Dewey Robinson III are also running.

Utah House District 59 represents Wasatch County and part of Summit County. Republicans Mark Allen of Wallsburg, Jeffrey Pierce of Park City and Luke Searle of Heber are all seeking their party nomination. Democrats will choose either Midway’s Celeste Johnson or Park City’s Micah Kagan for the race.

House District 68 includes portions of eastern Summit and Wasatch counties. Incumbent Rep. Scott Chew, a Republican, is running for another term. His challenger is Constitution Party candidate Sonya Ray.

Utah Senate District 20 reaches across Park City, Heber City and the Uintah Basin. Incumbent Sen. Ron Winterton is the only Republican in the race; he’s facing Forward Party challenger Annette McRae.

At the federal level, this is the first year Utah will use its redrawn congressional district maps. Summit and Wasatch counties fall within the 3rd Congressional District. The candidates are the Constitution Party’s Cassie Easley, Democrats Steven Merrill and Kent Udell, Libertarian Michael Stoddard and Republicans David Harris, Phil Lyman, Celeste Maloy and Tyler Murset.

Convention winners and candidates who gathered signatures to get on the ballot will compete in the primary June 23.