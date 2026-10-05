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Utah officials remind hunters of gun safety after accidental shooting in Wasatch County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 5, 2026 at 9:46 AM MDT
Wasatch County Search and Rescue and a University of Utah medical helicopter respond to a hunter who was accidentally shot near Soapstone Basin Oct. 3, 2026.
Wasatch County Search and Rescue
Wasatch County Search and Rescue and a University of Utah medical helicopter respond to a hunter who was accidentally shot near Soapstone Basin Oct. 3, 2026.

A man was flown to the hospital Saturday after he was accidentally shot by his father-in-law while they were hunting.

Recreation officials are reminding hunters to practice firearm safety after an accidental shooting in Wasatch County.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue was called to Soapstone Basin Saturday, Oct. 3, after a 28-year-old was accidentally shot by his father-in-law putting away his gun.

Authorities say he flown to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Utah Department of Natural Resources Sgt. Devin Christensen said hunters should follow four core firearm safety rules when out in the wild.

“Point your gun in a safe direction, keep your finger outside the trigger, keep your firearms unloaded until you're ready to shoot and know your target and what's beyond it,” he said. 

First responders also thanked the several hunters who stopped to help the man after he was shot.

“Even if you're hunting alone, if you come upon somebody who's been injured, somebody who's been shot, a first aid kit can buy us time,” Christensen said. 

More hunting and gun safety information is available here.

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Wasatch County Other News
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver