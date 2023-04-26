Park City Song Summit reveals this year’s performance lineup

This year’s Song Summit runs September 7 – 9 and is moving to a new location at Canyons Village at Park City. Organizers said the change of venue will provide ample room to roam.

The addition of the amphitheater stage will allow for bigger audiences. Labs and performances will happen in and around the village while a few of the venues on Park City’s Main St. will still be used.

The lineup includes country songwriters Jeffrey Steels and Earl Bud Lee, as well as hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. Other notable acts include New Orleans legend Anders Osborne, Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir and reggae-rock star Matisyahu.

Three-day Summit Passes and add-ons, single-day passes, and individual show tickets will be available for presale May 4 and to the general public May 11.

The Summit’s emphasis is on mental health, wellness, and recovery. This year, there will be daily wellness activities such as meditation sessions, yoga, and guided hikes with therapists. Proceeds from the Song Summit will benefit a number of nonprofit organizations, including More Than Music Foundation, Stand Together Music, The Phoenix, Amber Health, and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

