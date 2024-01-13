© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

Winter storm strands motorists in Wasatch County

KPCW | authorBy Kristine Weller
publishedDateHeading January 13, 2024 at 12:21 PM MST
Utah Department of Public Safety

The Utah Highway Patrol shut down Highway 40 Friday night due to wind and whiteout conditions.

A UHP spokesperson said motorists could barely see 10 feet ahead and there were multiple spin-offs. Wasatch County Search and Rescue Captain Kam Kohler said there were a couple hundred cars stuck on the road.

“Whether they're spun off or stuck right in the middle of the road, it didn't matter you're stuck," he said. "There was no way to move in a car or a truck. Even four-wheel drive was useless.”

Kohler said it was difficult to clear the roads since snowplows couldn’t get through with all the stranded cars. But with the help of about 45 search and rescue team members from Wasatch, Uintah and Summit counties, Utah Highway Patrol and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Department, the road was evacuated in three to four hours.

The conditions also stranded a fisherman on Strawberry Reservoir off Highway 40. Kohler said Wasatch County Search and Rescue began a search Friday night after a group of fishermen were separated.

“Conditions were bad to navigate in the backcountry. Out on the lake where you have no trees, it's even worse because everything is white. So there's no depth perception," he said. "But we got the fishermen taken care of and everybody out.”

UHP said Highway 40 reopened Saturday morning around 9 a.m.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
seeStoriesBy