Grant Fisher takes home pair of silvers at U.S. Track & Field nationals

The four-day national championships competition wrapped Sunday in Eugene, Ore., with Fisher finishing second in the men’s 5000m run.

Fisher crossed the finish line 0.3 seconds behind fellow 2024 Olympian Cole Hocker.

On the first day of competition, Fisher was second in the men’s 10,000m behind two-time NCAA champion Nico Young.

The top three finishers in each event at the nationals qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in September, as long as they are within the world ranking quota.