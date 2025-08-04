© 2025 KPCW

Grant Fisher takes home pair of silvers at U.S. Track & Field nationals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM MDT
Grant Fisher wins the final in the men's 10000-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Grant Fisher wins the final in the men's 10000-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

Park City runner Grant Fisher walked away with two second place finishes at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships to secure a spot in the Tokyo world championships.

The four-day national championships competition wrapped Sunday in Eugene, Ore., with Fisher finishing second in the men’s 5000m run.

Fisher crossed the finish line 0.3 seconds behind fellow 2024 Olympian Cole Hocker.

On the first day of competition, Fisher was second in the men’s 10,000m behind two-time NCAA champion Nico Young.

The top three finishers in each event at the nationals qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in September, as long as they are within the world ranking quota.

A full list of results can be found here.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver