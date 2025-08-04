Water treatment in High Uintas begins this week

This is the fourth consecutive year the DWR and officials with the Ashley National Forest have used rotenone, a natural fish poison in the roots of a tropical plant, to remove non-native species from the area.

Biologists predict that non-native fish, like the brook trout, could completely replace cutthroat trout in the Uintas in less than 20 years without intervention.

Biologists will be treating the Fall Creek drainage through Thursday, and the area will reopen to the public Saturday.

Wildlife officials say South Fork Sheep Creek will be treated Aug. 26. The area should reopen to the public on Aug. 29.

The U.S. Forest Service will close the drainage areas during the treatments. The public is asked to stay away so DWR can effectively complete the projects.