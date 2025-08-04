© 2025 KPCW

Water treatment in High Uintas begins this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:57 PM MDT
Biologists treat a lake in the Sheep Creek Drainage area in the high Uintas.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Biologists treat a lake in the Sheep Creek Drainage area in the high Uintas.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is treating the water in two high Uinta mountain drainages to help restore native Colorado River cutthroat trout.

This is the fourth consecutive year the DWR and officials with the Ashley National Forest have used rotenone, a natural fish poison in the roots of a tropical plant, to remove non-native species from the area.

Biologists predict that non-native fish, like the brook trout, could completely replace cutthroat trout in the Uintas in less than 20 years without intervention.

Biologists will be treating the Fall Creek drainage through Thursday, and the area will reopen to the public Saturday.

Wildlife officials say South Fork Sheep Creek will be treated Aug. 26. The area should reopen to the public on Aug. 29.

The U.S. Forest Service will close the drainage areas during the treatments. The public is asked to stay away so DWR can effectively complete the projects.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
