Construction resumes as Wasatch Peaks Ranch and residents reach agreement in lawsuit

The legal battle between Wasatch Peaks Ranch, the private ski and golf resort being built in the mountains of Morgan County, and five county residents challenging the zoning laws on which it is being constructed is over.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch announced in a news release Friday that it had come to an agreement with the residents and that all legal issues between the two sides have been resolved.

“This agreement was achieved after thorough discussions and community feedback with the primary objective of benefiting the larger Morgan County community,” said Ed Schultz, managing director at Wasatch Peaks Ranch.

As part of the agreement, Wasatch Peaks Ranch will create a conservation easement on 2,300 acres in the southern section of the 12,700-acre property. It will also create a foundation to “fund projects specifically aimed at benefiting the residents of Morgan County,” according to the release. Dana Farmer, the lawyer for the Morgan County residents, said the foundation will be guided by a member of the county commission, a representative from Wasatch Peaks Ranch and one or more people appointed by his clients in the case.

In exchange, the residents agreed to drop their pursuit of a referendum on the zoning laws the county council passed in 2019 to allow for the development of the resort. The injunction they won in December that banned Wasatch Peaks Ranch from beginning or continuing with any construction has also been stopped.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.