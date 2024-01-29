© 2024 KPCW

Arts council opens new artist studios and gallery in Park City

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:35 PM MST
One of the artists in the new Create PC space located at 1500 Kearns Blvd. Suite F110 and F210.
Park City Summit County Arts Council
One of the artists in the new Create PC space located at 1500 Kearns Blvd. Suite F110 and F210.

For the first time ever, local artists have leased space they can call their own for the next three years. The grand opening of Create PC happens Thursday.

Create PC has moved from Park City’s Main Street to the Outlets at Kimball Junction and has now found a new home on Kearns Blvd.

Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder says the three-year lease for the 5,000-square-foot site is the longest brick and mortar location local artists have ever had.

“The address is 1500 Kearns, space F110 and F210,” Scudder explained. “It’s tucked right behind Tupelo and Wells Fargo. Our front door is more off of Monitor Drive than it is Kearns. But it's a wonderful space and we're really excited to be in that complex with the other businesses.

Thirty-two artists are paying a participation fee that covers the lease. The first floor is being used as a creative marketplace gallery. The second floor she says is being rented to 10 artists-in-residence.

“Each artist has a 10-by-10 studio space; it's an open layout and they've all moved in, and they have their canvases, or we have potters up there as well. And they're in there all week,” she said. “They have 24-hour access then they can just be a part of a community and be creative in that community and make work and it's really become a beautiful collective.”

The grand opening of Create PC is Thursday [Feb. 1] from 5 to 8 p.m. There’s plenty of parking and all ages are welcome. Once open, the hours are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

 
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher