Family, friends celebrate life of Park City’s ‘Silver Fox’ Rolf Sandberg

He passed away in April at the age of 89. Family and friends celebrated his life at Miners Hospital on Saturday [June 21].

Sandberg’s flawless ski technique, white hair and brightly colored ski outfits could be found on countless magazine covers and articles over the years.

Born of Norwegian descent, Sandberg made the trek from the east coast to Aspen in the 1960s and followed fellow countryman and Olympian Stein Ericksen to Park City in the 1970s.

Family of Rolf Sandberg Skiing and hunting friends: (L to R Jim McConkie, Rolf Sandberg and Stein Eriksen on a hunting trip to Alaska.

Long-time friend Michael Martin who grew up in Aspen while his father served as President of Snowmass, says Sandberg – who was working in the ski school - was a prominent figure in Aspen’s ski scene.

Sandberg’s trademark white hair got him the nickname of the Silver Fox. Martin says he and Sandberg met frequently for dinner these last several years at the Back 40 and Sandberg was still making friends.

“Everybody in the Back 40 knows Rolf, all the waitresses and all the cocktail bartenders, they all know Rolf,” Martin said. “Rolf was kind. He was a gentleman, and he was handsome. So, all the girls would hug him, you know, he was great.”

When he moved to Park City, Sandberg became a general contractor and built many homes in town, including one for Tom and Lori Peek some 35 years ago.

“At the end of the day, I'd go and check on the house,” Peek said. “And one day I got there, and it was all quiet, and I was sweeping up and just looking at the construction that kind of thing, and I heard somebody downstairs, so I went down, and Rolf, being our general contractor, was there,” Peek said. “He's sitting on a wall looking out at the view, and we've got a fabulous view at the house, and he's sitting there, and he goes, ‘You know, this would be a great place to grow old.’ And Lori and I love that house and I am growing old in that house, and I love it. So, Lori and I are committed to staying there forever.”

One of Sandberg’s many ski friends, Scott Cote says ski days together were some of the best.

“One of my best memories is skiing with he and Stein prior to Deer Valley opening; cat skiing on the meticulously groomed runs with the two of the finest skiers in the world and just so much fun,” Cote said. “He was an amazing skier and I can see why he and Stein got along so well, because they were both magical on skis.”

Family of Rolf Sandberg One of many magazine shots that featured Rolf Sandberg.

Long-time friend Amanda Peterson says Sandberg was quick with a smile and a “wonderfully kind” person.

“When my husband Jan was in a car accident and was in a hospital for a long time, our barn was half finished and we had horses, and I'm by myself, with not a lot of help,” Peterson said. “So, I came home from work one day and Rolf had pulled together about 20 community members to come to meet him there and finish that barn. And so, it was an old- fashioned barn raising. Rolf was the spear header, and that's the kind of guy he was, give, give, give.”

Rolf Sandberg is survived by his daughter, three granddaughters, two great-granddaughters and countless friends.

Another long time Park City resident Chris Eberlein who passed away in December at the ages of 78 was also celebrated on Saturday. Eberlein was a successful realtor for decades. She is survived by her husband Mike, two daughters, two grandsons and other family members.

