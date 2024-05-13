Hundreds of runners gather to raise money for Park City education

Ed isn’t a person – it’s short for education and those who have registered to run on Saturday will help raise more than $300,000 for next year’s classroom grants. This is newly named Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley’s first Running with Ed.

“I've heard it's a super fun day and gets the community out to celebrate our teachers and the amazing work they do all year,” Whitley said. “I'm just excited to take part I might do a little running, we'll see. But I'm going to try and make my way around to every one of the transition stations and greet people.”

Teams of eight or less compete in a 27-mile relay race to raise money for Park City schools, students, and teachers.

Those who raise the most money have a chance to win prizes. Donations can also be made to individual teacher pages and help them possibly earn a prize.

Volunteers are still needed to help pull this off. You can find a link to volunteer online at kpcw.org.

It’s not too late to register to run – the cost is $200 per team and runners will be accepted till Friday. The first runners leave the fieldhouse about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Event organizer Emily Huser says everyone – whether you run or not – is invited to the finish party at the fieldhouse.

“Racers can get in for free, obviously, with your bid,” Huser said. “If you're not a racer, or a runner, then you can pay $10 to come in, have a beer, have some food from Westgate, or $25 for your family to come and enjoy the festivities. We'll be announcing the best costumes and also the best exchange. Then we will also honor our excellent educators as well.”

The money raised from Running with Ed goes to support classroom grants. $250,000 from last year’s event will be awarded this year. The grantmaking committee Whitley says will be voting on this year’s selection May 23.