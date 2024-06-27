© 2024 KPCW

Utah Avalanche Center reports over 900 slides, two fatalities this season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:57 PM MDT
On Wednesday, April 3, a skier spotted a natural slide in Upper Moffit Basin that occurred as a result of Sunday's strong wind and periods of intense snowfall.
Utah Avalanche Center
The Utah Avalanche Center just released its annual report for the 2023-2024 ski season. It recorded 902 backcountry avalanches last winter.

More than a third of those slides were human-triggered and only one event was fatal.

Two skiers were killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon May 9, after the Central Wasatch Mountain region saw its largest May snowstorm since 1986.

In the Salt Lake area mountains, 50 people were caught and carried in avalanches. That accounts for 79% of the 63 slides statewide where humans were caught.

In the Wasatch Back a snowmobiler was partially buried and survived after triggering a slide in the Western Uinta mountains.

The previous winter from 2022 to 2023, three people were killed and the avalanche center recorded almost 1,200 slides during the record-breaking snow year.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
