Utah Avalanche Center reports over 900 slides, two fatalities this season

More than a third of those slides were human-triggered and only one event was fatal.

Two skiers were killed in Big Cottonwood Canyon May 9, after the Central Wasatch Mountain region saw its largest May snowstorm since 1986.

In the Salt Lake area mountains, 50 people were caught and carried in avalanches. That accounts for 79% of the 63 slides statewide where humans were caught.

In the Wasatch Back a snowmobiler was partially buried and survived after triggering a slide in the Western Uinta mountains.

The previous winter from 2022 to 2023, three people were killed and the avalanche center recorded almost 1,200 slides during the record-breaking snow year.