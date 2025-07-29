© 2025 KPCW

USA Bobsled and Skeleton recruiting all Utah athletes, no experience required

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:28 PM MDT
Kristopher Horn, right, and Joshua Williamson, of the United States, start their first run in the two-man bobsled World Cup competition in Lake Placid, N.Y., Friday, March 22, 2024.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Kristopher Horn, right, and Joshua Williamson, of the United States, start their first run in the two-man bobsled World Cup competition in Lake Placid, N.Y., Friday, March 22, 2024.

The USA Bobsled and Skeleton teams are inviting all athletes to its second annual “Slide to Glory” recruitment combine Aug. 16.

No experience is required to try out for the sliding teams at the University of Utah’s Spence Eccles Field House.

Athletes will be tested in 10-and 40-yard sprints, 5-10-5 shuffle, broad and vertical jumps, a weighted sled push and a kneeling power-ball toss.

The teams are looking for “raw, athletic talent” that can be transferred to one of the two sliding winter sports.

The top male athlete and top female athlete will be invited to the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York.

Bobsled and skeleton are considered talent transfer sports. Most athletes start their careers in other disciplines before transitioning those skills to the ice track.

Registration for the combine is $20.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
