© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GOP lawmakers take away the Utah Supreme Court’s power to pick its own chief justice

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published October 7, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT
Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Under a bill passed in a special legislative session Monday, Utah’s governor will choose a top justice every eight years.

Republican lawmakers voted Monday to strip Utah Supreme Court justices of the authority to pick their own chief justice, instead giving Gov. Spencer Cox a power that he previously said he had “no interest” in exercising.

The bill awaits the signature of the governor, who has said he now supports the legislation.

Cox changed his mind after lawmakers removed a requirement that the governor had to appoint — and the Senate confirm — the chief justice every four years. Cox vetoed that bill in March, arguing in a letter that it would make the chief justice beholden to the governor if he or she wanted to keep the job and could impair the impartiality of the court.

On the final night of the legislative session earlier this year, Cox told The Salt Lake Tribune in an interview, “I have no interest in appointing the chief justice. I didn’t ask for it. It was not something I wanted.”

Now, under a new version of the bill sponsored by Sen. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, the chief justice would serve a single eight-year term and would not be eligible for reappointment. The justice could remain on the court and serve as an associate justice after their term as chief justice expires.

Brammer called it a “compromise bill,” and on Monday it passed the Senate on a 22-7 party-line vote with little debate. The House approved the bill 58-15, with one Republican breaking ranks.

Read more at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune