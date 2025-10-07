© 2025 KPCW

New hiking, biking trails open across the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
The Utah Olympic Park opened two new trails in October 2025 on West Peak
Utah Olympic Park
The Utah Olympic Park opened two new trails in October 2025 on West Peak

Two new trails opened in the Snyderville Basin on the Utah Olympic Park’s West Peak.

The UOP dropped the rope on the Sasquatch scenic hiking trail and the Gold Pedal Mile trail, just in time to see the fall leaves drop.

The downhill-only Gold Pedal Mile can be accessed from the Moose Puddle trail.

The new routes opened Friday and are ready for hikers and bikers to enjoy.

And the Mountain Trails Foundation and Wasatch Trails Foundation are nearing completion of the Bonanza to Wow Connector trail.

The 7-mile project connects Summit and Wasatch counties through a single track system near Bonanza Flat. Mountain Trails Foundation said it is hoping for a soft opening in October.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver