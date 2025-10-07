New hiking, biking trails open across the Wasatch Back

The UOP dropped the rope on the Sasquatch scenic hiking trail and the Gold Pedal Mile trail, just in time to see the fall leaves drop.

The downhill-only Gold Pedal Mile can be accessed from the Moose Puddle trail.

The new routes opened Friday and are ready for hikers and bikers to enjoy.

And the Mountain Trails Foundation and Wasatch Trails Foundation are nearing completion of the Bonanza to Wow Connector trail.

The 7-mile project connects Summit and Wasatch counties through a single track system near Bonanza Flat. Mountain Trails Foundation said it is hoping for a soft opening in October.