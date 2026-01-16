Morgan County resident running to keep Utah House seat

Tiara Auxier has represented Utah House District 4 since last January. This year, the Republican is seeking her first full term at the ballot box, emphasizing her record on tax policy.

“I decided to run because I didn't feel like voices like mine were represented, and I really wanted someone who felt strongly about local control and parents’ rights and education,” the Morgan County resident told KPCW. “I'm also a tax accountant, so I'm very interested in how our taxes are being collected and being used.”

Auxier touted her successful repeal last year of what’s called the “weighted pupil unit value rate” from statewide property taxes. The formula formerly allowed state lawmakers to increase property taxes for schools by raising the amount of money Utah law sets aside for each individual student.

Auxier framed that as an automatic tax increase since it didn’t trigger the public hearings required for most local property tax hikes.

Those property tax meetings are called “Truth-in-Taxation hearings.” Auxier said she plans to re-run a bill this year that would require public votes before raising property taxes.

“I have a tax bill called the ‘Taxpayer Bill of Rights,’ which would make taxes actually go to a vote of the people, rather than just going through Truth-in-Taxation where you can voice your opinions, but so often it seems like these are just rubber stamp meetings, and the decision has already been decided,” she said.

Other bills she hopes to pass in 2026 include requiring at least 20 minutes for school lunches and restricting the sale of students’ digital data.

Auxier also expressed interest in reforming the preliminary municipality incorporation process. That’s the new type of town Dakota Pacific Real Estate sought to form to ensure it can develop land at Kimball Junction.

Summit County representatives introduced a preliminary municipality repeal measure last year and it failed. Auxier says the votes aren’t there and called this year’s version an effort at compromise.

The 2026 General Session begins Jan. 20.

Utah House District 4 covers all of Rich and Morgan counties and most of Summit County’s populated areas, except Summit Park and Park City.

Auxier faces two Republican challengers from the Snyderville Basin area: Kris Campbell and Brandi Connolly. The GOP nominee will face either Zeppelin Zeerip [ZEER-ipp] or Zane Woolstenhulme, both Democrats from Oakley.

The primary election, if needed, is June 23. The general election is Nov. 3.