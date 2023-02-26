February 2023 Book Review | "Black Cake"

Prior to writing her debut novel, “Black Cake,” author Charmaine Wilkerson was known for her success in a genre called flash fiction, usually stories of 1,000 words or less.

Wilkerson describes her process as writing separate scenes then joining them. This novel began as a scene in which two young women, extremely close but not sisters, become obsessed with swimming in the sea. Both are powerful swimmers. They encourage each other and challenge their ability, bravely taking risks to push their limits all the while connecting with nature.

Set in an unnamed Caribbean island, California, London, Scotland and Rome this multi-generational story shows how the actions of a man and the reactions of his daughter result in decades of misery and mystery.

Byron and his younger sister Benny, once devoted to each other but estranged for the past few years, are forced to reunite by their mother’s lawyer as he executes her last will and testament. The first step in settling her estate is for the siblings to listen to a recording made by their mother in her final days. “Please forgive me for not telling you any of this before,” she says, and then proceeds to reveal long-kept family secrets of which they had no clue.

What their mother reveals is life-changing for them all. It transforms not only who their mother is or was, but changes how they see their, father, grandfather and themselves. It introduces them to a half-sibling they didn’t know existed and inspires them to connect and reconnect with each other and with their mother’s past.

The tale is layered and suspenseful. It is beautifully written with social issues from the 60’s to present day intricately woven throughout the story.

Although it is the title, black cake is not so much the focus of the story. However, the special recipe for black cake, the process of making it and the symbolism it holds as a precious thing and personal connection from one generation to another is a powerful underlying message.

Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films has tapped “Black Cake” to become a Hulu series directed by Marissa Jo Cerar, of “The Handmaid’s Tale”. The novel can be found at our local libraries.