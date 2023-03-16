© 2023 KPCW

Arts & Culture
Friday Film Review
KPCW sends its most discerning moviegoers to the movies each week to let you know which films are worth going to and which are a pass. The Friday Film Review airs after the Noon News at 12:30 p.m. and during The Local View. KPCW Friday Film Reviewers are: Barb Bretz, Rick Brough, Mark Harrington and Linda Jager.

Friday Film Review | '65'

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published March 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT
65 film.png
Sony Pictures

In his latest film, Adam Driver stars in an outer-space tale taking place a long time ago, in a galaxy... not that far away.

Our story takes place 65 million years ago, and therefore the film is called “65.” It's kind of a so-so title, but apparently the film makers couldn’t think of anything better.

Adam Driver is an astronaut, Mills, whose ship is struck by an asteroid, forcing him down on a savage, desolate planet.

Nope, they’re not hiding a “Twilight Zone”-style surprise. You’re told right up front that this is prehistoric Earth—a primeval world of forests, mountains, bogs and geysers, where any living creature you see wants to kill and eat you. It’s Jurassic Park—everything, everywhere, all at once.

The passengers on the space flight have been killed in the crash, except for a young girl, Koa (played by Ariana Greenblatt) speaking in a tongue from a foreign region of Mills’ home world. She can’t help but remind him of the daughter he had to leave behind, suffering from a likely-fatal illness.

The writers, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, known for the film, “A Quiet Place”, debut here as co-directors. Visually, their film is an impressive blend of primitive backdrop (filmed in Louisiana) and sci-fi wizardry. Luckily, the gizmos left for our hero from his wrecked ship and his utility belt are just enough to keep him alive.

You have to give props to the two stars for enduring the physically-challenging storyline. Greenblatt is heart-rending. Driver is again playing one of those tough characters that belies his hang-dog looks.

But there isn’t quite enough there, there. The film doesn’t show anything interesting or imaginative about a humanoid society from aeons ago. And I couldn’t spot any hidden clues for you “Ancient Aliens” fans.

What we’ve got is the old Hollywood story about a troubled adult and an orphan, bonding while they try to survive in a hostile world.

Ultimately, “65" means well, but I would carbon-date it as a three on a scale of five.

Friday Film Review
Rick Brough
Known for getting all the facts right, as well as his distinctive sign-off, Rick covered Summit County meetings and issues for 35 years on KPCW. He now heads the Friday Film Review team.
