Friday Film Review | '65'

Our story takes place 65 million years ago, and therefore the film is called “65.” It's kind of a so-so title, but apparently the film makers couldn’t think of anything better.

Adam Driver is an astronaut, Mills, whose ship is struck by an asteroid, forcing him down on a savage, desolate planet.

Nope, they’re not hiding a “Twilight Zone”-style surprise. You’re told right up front that this is prehistoric Earth—a primeval world of forests, mountains, bogs and geysers, where any living creature you see wants to kill and eat you. It’s Jurassic Park—everything, everywhere, all at once.

The passengers on the space flight have been killed in the crash, except for a young girl, Koa (played by Ariana Greenblatt) speaking in a tongue from a foreign region of Mills’ home world. She can’t help but remind him of the daughter he had to leave behind, suffering from a likely-fatal illness.

The writers, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, known for the film, “A Quiet Place”, debut here as co-directors. Visually, their film is an impressive blend of primitive backdrop (filmed in Louisiana) and sci-fi wizardry. Luckily, the gizmos left for our hero from his wrecked ship and his utility belt are just enough to keep him alive.

You have to give props to the two stars for enduring the physically-challenging storyline. Greenblatt is heart-rending. Driver is again playing one of those tough characters that belies his hang-dog looks.

But there isn’t quite enough there, there. The film doesn’t show anything interesting or imaginative about a humanoid society from aeons ago. And I couldn’t spot any hidden clues for you “Ancient Aliens” fans.

What we’ve got is the old Hollywood story about a troubled adult and an orphan, bonding while they try to survive in a hostile world.

Ultimately, “65" means well, but I would carbon-date it as a three on a scale of five.