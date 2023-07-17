Park City Film hosts free pop-up movie screenings in Summit County

Park City Film hits the road this summer with free pop-up movie screenings around Summit County. Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang said thanks to a new LED screen, event goers don’t need to wait until after dark.

“The LED screen is not inexpensive but it’s absolutely critical when you're trying to attract younger families to come to film screenings; 7 p.m. is a great start time," said Wang. "It's still warm, it's light. And you can be out in these beautiful settings and see these great films.”

So, what are these great films? Its next movie will be the Iowa baseball classic “Field of Dreams” on July 20 at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville.

“So if you've been out there by the Summit County Fairgrounds, they have this beautiful hillside with these great willow trees and then the screen will be right at the bottom," said Wang. "So it's perfectly naturally landscaped so that you can sit up on the side of the hill and watch the screen.”

Then “Fly Away Home” will be Aug. 3 at Henefer Town Park.

“So, this is a beautiful film about community, family and finding your place in the world, " said Wang. "We were really looking for films as we curated this program that really have that emphasis on what makes rural communities so special and those bonds that bring us together.”

On Aug. 11, the live-action movie “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” will be on the patio of the Park City Library. The screening is in Spanish with English subtitles.

And if you’re missing the Twilight Drive-In at Utah Olympic Park, Park City Film will be screening ski films in the fall.

Wang said Park City Film’s mission is to create community through film, so when the non-profit North Summit Unite contacted the organization about partnering, they started brainstorming ways to bring the county together.

“So how can we leverage the content of what we bring into these communities, not only to celebrate life in rural America and the eastern side of Summit County but also to invite people to pull up a seat to their table?" Wang asked. "I think those of us on the west side don't often venture off onto the east side. So it's exciting to incentivize folks from all parts of the county to visit some of these more rural communities.”

Wang said the attendance at these pop-up movies has been fantastic, just a testament to the “Field of Dreams” adage, “If you build it, they will come.”