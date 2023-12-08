Friday Film Review | 'Eileen'

“Eileen” is a dark and disconcerting thriller adapted from Ottessa Moshfegh’s debut novel of the same name. It is directed by William Oldroyd, who also directed “Lady McBeth.”

Anne Hathaway, who plays Rebecca, is the more famous of the two co-stars and the spark which lights the flame. However, it is New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie, playing title character Eileen, whom we shadow as her life transforms from dull to daring to disastrous.

Her name may not be familiar, but she has appeared in a number of films and TV shows. Her ethereal face captures your attention and doesn’t let go. You might recognize her as a little Lake-town girl in “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies,” the daughter who went off the grid with her troubled father in “Leave No Trace”, and the lovely young Jewish girl hiding in the attic in “JoJo Rabbit.”

Set in 1960s New England, 24-year-old Eileen lives a lackluster and lonely life. Her mother has passed away and she lives with, and cares for, her alcoholic father. She works as a secretary at a juvenile detention facility and becomes besotted with beautiful, blond and bold Rebecca, the new psychologist.

Categorized as “neo-noir,” the first half of the film is slower paced and devoted to the development of their relationship. Things take a surprising and jarring turn during the second half, leading to a heart-stopping ending. Think Hitchcock circa 1960s.

Hathaway, as always, gives a solid, polished performance. McKenzie's performance is solid too, but quiet and understated, much like Eileen is quiet and understated--until she isn't.

“Eileen” is rated R for violent content, sexual content and language and runs

one hour and 38 beguiling minutes. It began a limited theatrical release in the USA on Dec. 1 and expands nationwide Dec. 8.