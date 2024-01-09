January 2024 Book Review | 'The Measure'

What makes a novel great for me is when it has an engaging cast of characters, some unpredictable twists and turns and a story so intriguing it captures my imagination. The author must bring me into the story and keep me thinking about it long after the last page. I also find myself recommending it to all my reading friends. Nikki Erlick’s debut novel “The Measure” is one of those great books.

I promise not to make any spoilers because this type of book is more effective when it can take you by surprise, but I have to set up the premise because it is such a good one. It reminds me of an old episode of “The Twilight Zone.” Besides that, the power of the story is not in the “event” but in the reactions of the people to the event.

One morning, all over the world, every person 22 years of age or older, is presented with a mysterious box. On the outside of the box, in the recipients’ native language, is an inscription that reads, “The measure of your life lies within.”

Some people throw the box away. Some refuse to open it but tuck it away for safe keeping. Those who open it, find a single string.

Scientists and data gatherers around the world eventually determine that the varying lengths of string signify the length of each person’s life. It is their fate and cannot be controlled. However, each person can control whether or not to know their fate and determine how that knowledge will affect their life going forward.

The experience is worldwide, but we meet eight specific people and learn how each deal with the box. Of course, the decision one person makes can affect the lives of many.

Erlick says her story was inspired by two Greek myths. The most obvious is Pandora and her box. The other myth is that of the three Fates: Clotho, who spun the thread of human fate, Lachesis, who dispensed it and Atropos, who cut each thread to determine the length of someone’s life.

If you were gifted a box like this, would you open it? “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick can be found in our local libraries. For KPCW this is Barb Bretz.