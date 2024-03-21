30 creators to exhibit works at Park City local artist marketplace

Spring Into Art will showcase the work of 30 artists. It’s the first time the Park City Artists Association has planned such an event. Artist and organizer Karen Kendall says they’re grateful the hotel could accommodate all the creators who wanted to participate.

“We've been trying to find various ways for local artists to be able to show and exhibit and sell their art from a grassroots basis, you know, trying to get us out there,” Kendall said. “So, this was a big deal for us. It's the first show we've ever done. And we're really pleased with the way that it's coming around.”

Artists will run the gamut from painters to photographers, ceramicists to jewelers as well as both steel and glass sculptors.

The arts council just opened the new Create PC marketplace on Kearns Boulevard. While it’s the only permanent location for local artists to exhibit their work, size constraints only allow an artist to display just a few pieces. Getting accepted into the Kimball Arts Festival or a local gallery, says sculptor Kelly Gallaghers, is very difficult to do.

“We want to make sure that any artists that are interested have the opportunity to get as much exposure as possible,” she said. “And so having this show is just giving people one more forum to be able to sell their art.”

The show is at the DoubleTree by Hilton Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.