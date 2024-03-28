Park City Gallery Stroll features new works and new locations

Park City can boast about its 25 art galleries -- certainly more than most communities – including Aspen, Colorado, which has 19. But Park City doesn’t come close to art destinations like Santa Fe, New Mexico, with more than 250 galleries – or even Taos which hosts more than 70.

Thirteen of the local galleries are paying members of the Gallery Association, which sponsors the tour with annual funding from the Summit County restaurant tax which helps produce a gallery guide.

The gallery stroll is Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Megan McIntire, the owner of Summit Gallery, says five of them are hosting special events.

Montgomery Lee Fine Art’s reception will feature landscape artists Dean Bradshaw and Joe McKay. McIntire says while landscapes are very popular, tastes are as different as those who walk into a gallery.

“It is such a mixed bag. One week, we will only be selling barns in the gallery. The next week, it's all pop art. You just never really know who's going to walk in the door. I would say being in our beautiful Park City area, landscapes tend to be very popular. But really the visitors coming from all over the world make it hard to predict what is going to be the most popular any given week.”

JG Art at The Prospect located in Prospector will be serving appetizers and warm beverages and premiering art pieces by Utah artist Stephanie Hawk and Carole Wade of Park City.

Create PC on Kearns Boulevard boasts more than 40 artists and creative makers and has just opened “The Shop” filled with locally made goods in addition to the fine art gallery.

McIntire says her Summit Gallery has just relocated so she will be showing off her new larger space near the base of the Town Lift and will be celebrating with a grand re-opening party.

“Though we've been in business for almost six years, we just relocated to a bigger, more improved space. We're just going to be hosting a really fun evening, open to everybody, but really getting our collectors, our artists together to celebrate our new move. A fun thing at 7:30 p.m., we will be doing an art giveaway. We have five different small pieces of artwork that are up for grabs, and it will just be a simple name drawing. You can enter any time during the gallery stroll and be present at 7:30 p.m. to win.”

For a list of the stroll dates this year and a map of the participating galleries, click here.