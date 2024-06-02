Silly Sunday Market returns to Park City’s Main Street

Although the Silly Market had a few painful breakups with some of their long-standing vendors this year, executive director Kate McChesney says it was time to freshen up things. However, one family business, which has had a booth since the market first opened in 2007 was on the street with jewelry that’s been crafted by two sons and their dad, Kevin Reynolds.

“They're the ones that started the business when they were 8 and 11 years old, as a way to make their own money and make jewelry for themselves. And that's been now 19 years.”

Reynolds says his two sons, Graham and Ethan, were part of the young artist program which gave them access to a free booth at the market. They took jewelry making courses in Salt Lake and the Kimball Art Center and taught themselves along the way.

“You know, with YouTube and things like that you can learn a lot of different techniques.”

Over the years, his boys, now young men, were able to purchase their own bikes and photography equipment, start their business, now called House 48, and put themselves through college.

Leslie Thatcher With both sons out of town, Kevin Reynolds, his wife and family friend were staffing the booth on Sunday that's been a staple since the market first opened in 2007.

One of the new artists on the street this year is painter Regan Cook. She started painting when she was 15. Today, she uses the canvas from some of her earlier paintings and paints over them, creating unique textures from the paint underneath.

“I paint nudes and silhouettes, a combination of colorful paintings as well as some neutrals,” Cook said. “Feminine body in different forms, some big glossy lip paintings and then my most recent work is a couple of cowgirls.”

Cook moved to Utah three years ago and says it was her goal to display her paintings at the Main Street market. This is her first time at the Silly Market and in the first hour she says she’s already learned a lot.

“I learned a lot about the setup, you know, the little details that matter… having a logo…learning a ton,” she said. “So, if nothing else, this is a great learning experience for a first time. I'll be back for two more weekends. And I already have a list going of the things I want to improve for next time.”

Leslie Thatcher Sunday was artist Regan Cook's first Silly Sunday Market.

Karen Leitch has been coming to the Silly Market since it first opened 18 years ago.

“It’s just an amazing thing that a couple of people can get together and say, let's put on a show,” Leitch said. “And it's been fantastic. I think it's been great for people in Park City and Salt Lake to come up here for the clear blue skies and the fresh air and you get to buy things.”

It’s rare that Leech misses a market – only when she’s out of town. And you can spot her – she’s the one fashionably attired in a dress and heels wearing jewelry she’s purchased at the market over the years.

“You don't thank me, you thank God because I come right from church,” she chuckled.

Leitch’s advice is if you see something you like, buy it, because you may not see it again.

Leslie Thatcher Karen Leitch has been shopping at the Park Silly Sunday Market since it opened in 2007.

The Park Silly Sunday Market runs for 11 Sundays this summer, excluding the month of August.



